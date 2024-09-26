Congress has become spokesman of urban naxals: BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP president and Union Minister JP Nadda on Thursday came down heavily on opposition Congress and labelled the party as the "spokesperson of urban naxals."



Nadda made these remarks while addressing a meeting to mark the BJP's membership drive in Odisha. "The Congress has become the spokesperson of urban naxals and is encouraging disintegrative forces in the country," he told a gathering of intellectuals who have joined the saffron party in the state. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He also condemned the Congress for its stance on Article 370 and the abolition of the triple talaq system.

Comparing the two parties, Nadda remarked that while the Congress operates in silos, the BJP works in collaboration. "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we advance with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,'" he said.

Claiming that BJP is the only true national party that operates democratically, Nadda asserted, "The BJP is an ideological party with a dedicated cadre and the maximum mass following."



He emphasised that the party's structure allows leaders to emerge from grassroots levels, stating, "In the BJP, a leader is not born from privilege; rather, it is a party worker who rises through dedication."



Highlighting the BJP's membership figures, Nadda said the last count was 18 crore, explaining that the party renews its membership every six years.

"Everyone, from the PM to the national president and ordinary workers, must re-register. On September 2, Prime Minister became the first member, followed by me, Amit Shah, and the Defence Minister. Today, our membership has surpassed 6 crore in this latest drive," he said.

Earlier, Nadda received a warm welcome from party workers and supporters upon arriving in the state capital. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, and other leaders greeted him at the airport.