Home / India News / Congress leader Deepak Singh booked for remarks against Smriti Irani

Congress leader Deepak Singh booked for remarks against Smriti Irani

A case has been registered against local Congress leader Deepak Singh here for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani

Press Trust of India Amethi (UP)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 12:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A case has been registered against local Congress leader Deepak Singh here for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani.

On the complaint of BJP leader Keshav Singh, the case was registered against Singh in Gauriganj police station area for his remarks against the local MP, Superintendent of Police, Ilamaran said on Thursday.

Singh held a two-day dharna against the suspension of licence of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital here which ended on Wednesday evening with a candle march.

A decision to resume the dharna outside the office of the chief medical officer here will be taken after the Allahabad High Court hears the plea against suspension of licence of the facility on October 3, party sources said.

However, the dharna by employees and doctors of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital against suspension of its license continued on Thursday.

Sanjay Gandhi Employees Union president Sanjay Singh said they have faith in the judiciary but dharna of employees and doctors will continue till the hospital resumes functioning.

He said people of Amethi and other adjoining districts are facing problems due to the closure of the hospital.

The licence of the hospital was suspended on September 17 and the facility was sealed after the condition of a woman admitted there for a minor operation deteriorated on September 14 and she was rushed to a private hospital in Lucknow, where she died on September 16.

Her husband has alleged that she died due to an overdose of anaesthesia in the Amethi hospital.

Also Read

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Want Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi in 2024: UP Congress chief

From Ghamandiya alliance to Manipur: Modi's top quotes from no-trust motion

Lakshya Sen seals Canada Open title beating All England champion Feng

BWF Rankings: After Canada Open triumph, Sen jumps 7 places to 12th spot

Mission to Venus already configured: Isro chairman post Chandrayaan-3 plans

Indian Railways sign deal with Indo-Russian JV for Vande Bharat trains

Uttarakhand CM assigns new roles to state leaders, names 10 appointees

Last date to apply for posts of Lokpal chairperson, members extended

Everlasting impact: PM remembers Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary

Topics :Smriti IraniBJP MLAsCongressPolitical Oratory

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: Report

Google, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at Asiad

Asian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Fire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mount

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story