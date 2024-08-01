Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi meet Irish envoy to India

Irish Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly and Deputy Head of Mission, Raymond Mullen met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. They discussed about the deep historical connections between Ireland and India among other things. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a post on X, the Congress said, "H.E. Kevin Kelly, Ambassador of Ireland and Raymond Mullen, DCM meet CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji & LoP Shri @RahulGandhi." Kevin Kelly thanked the two leaders for their invitation to their home. In a post on X, Kelly said, "Thanks for the warm welcome yesterday at your home Mme Sonia Gandhi and @RahulGandhi. It was interesting to hear your perspectives on the future of this great country and talk about the deep historical connections between Ireland and India".

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday headed to Wayanad to take stock of the situation in the Kerala constituency that was rocked by devastating landslides in which the death toll has risen to 167 and hundreds more still missing.

Two massive landslides struck Mundakkai and Churalmala in Wayanad in the early hour of July 30, causing extensive destruction. Rescue operations are being intensified, political leaders are engaged in discussions, and financial aid is being mobilised for the region.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were scheduled to visit Wayanad on Wednesday morning, but the authorities informed them that they would not be able to land due to incessant rain and adverse weather conditions.

The first landslide occurred in Mundakkai, a town, and the second in Chooralmala. The massive landslides wreaked havoc in the region, damaging houses and roads, uprooting trees, and swelling water bodies, which hindered rescue operations. Relief and rescue efforts are currently underway. 167 people have been declared dead in the aftermath of the landslides as per the Kerala Revenue Department.