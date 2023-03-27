Congress-led Oppn protest outside Parliament, seek probe in Adani matter

Congress-led opposition members on Monday protested outside Parliament by taking out a march wearing black clothes and shouting slogans, seeking probe in the Adani matter.

Former UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also participated in the protests outside Mahatma Gandhi's statue.

Congress MPs were wearing black clothes to protest party leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Trinamool Congress, which had earlier indicated that it would not participate in the protests, also took part.

The opposition members took out a march from Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside Parliament till Vijay Chowk, carrying placards and shouting slogans, seeking probe in the Adani matter.

The protests took place soon after both the houses were adjourned amid noisy scenes by opposition members.

"Why are we here in black clothes? We want to show that Prime Minister Modi is ending democracy in the country. He first finished autonomous bodies, then they put up their own governments everywhere by threatening those who had won polls. Then they used ED, CBI to use bend those who didn't bow," Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said after the protest.

Reacting to the opposition's protests, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said: "Rahul Gandhi continuously insulted the OBC community and did not apologise to them. They don't obey court's order. Why are they creating this drama now? He can never be Savarkar as Savarkar never went on a foreign tour for six months."

Rahul Gandhi had on Saturday said in a press conference that he was not afraid of any punitive action and he will never apologise, as he could never be Savarkar.

BJP had sought his apology for his remarks on democracy, which he had made in London.

Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was terminated on March 24 after he was convicted in a defamation case.

--IANS

ans/ksk/