Home / India News / Delhi govt orders audit of subsidy to discoms to check disparity: Atishi

Delhi govt orders audit of subsidy to discoms to check disparity: Atishi

Delhi power minister Atishi on Monday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered an audit of the subsidy being given to discoms to ascertain if there are any discrepancies

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | New Delhi
Delhi govt orders audit of subsidy to discoms to check disparity: Atishi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi power minister Atishi on Monday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered an audit of the subsidy being given to discoms to ascertain if there are any discrepancies.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said agencies empanelled with the Comptroller and Auditor General of India will conduct the audit and directions in this regard will be issued in two to three days.

"A conspiracy is being hatched at a high level to stop free electricity being provided by the Kejriwal government. Files are not being shown to the chief minister and the power minister... It shows that something is amiss," Atishi claimed.

"Government-appointed experts in discom boards were removed earlier and now questions are being raised if the LG is colluding with the discoms," she alleged.

Immediate reaction from the LG office was not available.

Atishi said the chief minister has ordered an audit of the subsidy being provided to the discoms to ascertain how this money was being used and if there were any discrepancies.

Topics :AtishiArvind KejriwalDelhi governmentPower discoms

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

Also Read

Discoms' aggregate loss rises 66% to Rs 50,281 cr in 2020-21: Report

Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi take charge of their respective depts

Outstanding dues of discoms reduced by Rs 29,857 crore: Power minister

Nagaland discoms see maximum aggregate loss of 60.39% in 2020-21: Report

It's challenge to meet tariffs for wind power in India: Engie MD

Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31?

SC quashes ED appeal, says grant of bail duration to include remand period

Gehlot govt worthless, useless; BJP will win next assembly polls: BJP chief

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification rocks Bihar assembly, evokes protest

PM awards to be themed 'Viksit Bharat' of Civil Services Day 2023

Next Story