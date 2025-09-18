Congress moves no-confidence motion against BJP govt in Odisha Assembly

The Congress on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Odisha Assembly on Thursday submitted a notice for a no-confidence motion against the 15-month-old BJP government in the state.

A delegation of Congress MLAs led by legislature party leader Rama Chandra Kadam met Assembly Secretary Satyabrata Rout at his chamber and submitted a petition seeking a 'no-confidence motion' against the state government.

Invoking Rule 117(1) of the Assembly procedures, the Congress Legislature Party in the notice said: "That this House expresses no confidence in the present Council of Ministers led by Shri Mohan Charan Majhi." "We have submitted a notice to the Assembly secretary addressed to the Speaker and urged her to accept it for moving a no-confidence motion. We have the signature of 14 Congress MLAs and one member of the CPI(M)," Kadam told reporters.

He said that the party had earlier urged the principal Opposition party, the Biju Janata Dal, to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP government. "As the BJD did not make any such move in this regard, we have submitted the notice for a no-confidence motion and request the regional party to support the Congress move," Kadam said. He also said: "We have no hesitation to support the BJD if it separately brings a no-confidence motion against the BJP government." Later, a delegation of Congress went to the chamber of the Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, in the assembly premises, but could not meet the BJD president as he was absent. They, however, discussed the matter with two BJD MLAs present in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition.