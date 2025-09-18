Home / India News / Congress moves no-confidence motion against BJP govt in Odisha Assembly

Invoking Rule 117(1) of the Assembly procedures, the Congress Legislature Party in the notice said: "That this House expresses no confidence in the present Council of Ministers led by Shri Mohan Charan Majhi." (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 3:56 PM IST
The Congress on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Odisha Assembly on Thursday submitted a notice for a no-confidence motion against the 15-month-old BJP government in the state.

A delegation of Congress MLAs led by legislature party leader Rama Chandra Kadam met Assembly Secretary Satyabrata Rout at his chamber and submitted a petition seeking a 'no-confidence motion' against the state government.

Invoking Rule 117(1) of the Assembly procedures, the Congress Legislature Party in the notice said: "That this House expresses no confidence in the present Council of Ministers led by Shri Mohan Charan Majhi."  "We have submitted a notice to the Assembly secretary addressed to the Speaker and urged her to accept it for moving a no-confidence motion. We have the signature of 14 Congress MLAs and one member of the CPI(M)," Kadam told reporters.

He said that the party had earlier urged the principal Opposition party, the Biju Janata Dal, to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP government.

"As the BJD did not make any such move in this regard, we have submitted the notice for a no-confidence motion and request the regional party to support the Congress move," Kadam said.

He also said: "We have no hesitation to support the BJD if it separately brings a no-confidence motion against the BJP government."  Later, a delegation of Congress went to the chamber of the Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, in the assembly premises, but could not meet the BJD president as he was absent. They, however, discussed the matter with two BJD MLAs present in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition.

Opposition chief whip and senior BJD leader Pramila Mallik, however, said: "They (Congress) have not yet approached us. Let them do what they are doing, the BJD will take its own decision."  Kadam said that the BJD has been claiming that the government has "failed" on all fronts. "We are also claiming that the government failed to provide safety to women, maintaining law and order, problems faced by farmers, dalits, tribals and OBCs. Therefore, the BJD should support our move or let them make a separate move, we will support it," he said.

Senior BJP MLA and former minister Jaynarayan Mishra, however, ridiculed the Congress's move and said: "The Congress is making itself a laughing stock. They do not even have the numbers close to the BJP. Therefore, there is no point in making a futile attempt. There is a competition between the Congress and BJD over the opposition tag."  In the 147-member Odisha Assembly, the BJP has 78 MLAs, BJD 50, Congress 14, one CPI(M) member and three Independents. One seat is vacant after the demise of BJD MLA from Nuapada segment, Rajendra Dholakia.

Topics :CongressBJPOdisha no confidence motion

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

