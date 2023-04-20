Home / India News / Congress' Rawat admits to holding political discussions with Nitish Kumar

Congress' Rawat admits to holding political discussions with Nitish Kumar

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat said he held a political discussion with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna but declined to comment on whether he was sent on a special mission

Dehradun
Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 4:16 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Thursday said he held a political discussion with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna but declined to comment on whether he was sent on a special mission by the party high command.

Sharing a photograph of his Wednesday evening meeting with Kumar on Twitter, Rawat wrote, "Shri Nitish Kumar, the strong voice of opposition unity in 2024..."

However, when asked about the meeting, Rawat said Kumar is an old friend and he had travelled to Patna to appreciate his good works.

"He is our old friend. He is doing good work and it is everyone's responsibility to salute good work," he said.

Rawat, a former Uttarakhand chief minister, admitted that there were political discussions between the two leaders.

"We are no saints. When political people meet, political talk is bound to happen," he added.

However, when asked if the party high command had sent him to Patna on a special mission, Rawat refused to comment.

The two leaders' meeting is being seen as a sequel to the recent talks between Kumar and Rahul Gandhi.

People close to Rawat said the meeting was held to strengthen opposition unity in view of preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 4:16 PM IST

