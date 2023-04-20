Home / India News / Congress releases list of 40-star campaigners for Jalandhar LS bypoll

The Congress party on Wednesday announced the list of its 40-star campaigners for the by-elections in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 8:50 AM IST
The Congress party on Wednesday announced the list of its 40-star campaigners for the by-elections in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.

Among the prominent Congress names included in the list are Ambika Soni, Pratap Singh Bajwa, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Gourav Vallabh, former Punjab chief minister Charanjeet Singh Channi and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, Minister Vikramaditya Singh and leader Imran Pratapgarhi were other big names on the list.

The election commission has scheduled the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bye-election on May 10, and counting will be done on May 12.

Earlier in the day, the Congress party had also released the list of 40-star campaigners for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Several Congress top guns and heavyweights, including AICC chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge, featured in the party's list of star campaigners.

Although, the list also included the name of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a notable absentee was Sachin Gehlot.

Topics :CongressLok Sabha

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 8:50 AM IST

