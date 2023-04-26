Home / India News / Congress used 'religion' to come to power: Rajnath Singh in Karnataka

Congress used 'religion' to come to power: Rajnath Singh in Karnataka

Various Muslim bodies have approached the Supreme Court, which has directed the Karnataka government not to implement its decision until it hears the matter on May 9

Belagavi (Karnataka)
Congress used 'religion' to come to power: Rajnath Singh in Karnataka

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 3:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday came down heavily on the Congress alleging that it used mazhab' (meaning religion in Urdu) to come to power.

Singh also slammed the party for having introduced four per cent reservation, in its earlier term, on religious lines in Karnataka, saying it had been done only to appease Muslims.

If there is any political party in the history of India which took the support of dharma', or rather, 'mazhab' to come to power, then it is Congress, Singh said, addressing a public meeting at Kagwad in Belagavi district.

Karnataka votes on May 10, with the results slated to be declared on May 13.

The Congress does the "politics of Hindu, Muslim and Christians", Singh said. "Politics of this sort should never ever be done."

Only to appease Muslims, the four per cent reservation was given on religious lines, he alleged.

We will welcome if an economically-weaker Muslim or a Christian gets reservation benefits but the Constitution of India does not permit religion-based reservation, the Defence Minister said.

Just days before the Model Code of Conduct came into force, the BJP government in Karnataka scrapped four per cent reservation for Muslims under 2B category of the Other Backward Castes.

After making 2B redundant, the Karnataka government split the four per cent reservation, giving two per cent each to the two dominant communities of the state, Vokkaligas in 2C and Lingayats in 2D category.

Muslims were then placed in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

Various Muslim bodies have approached the Supreme Court, which has directed the Karnataka government not to implement its decision until it hears the matter on May 9.

Singh said there was "nothing hidden" about the character of the BJP as the entire world knows about it. The BJP never believes in discrimination on the lines of caste, creed and religion. The BJP believes in Insaaf aur Insaaniyat' (justice and humanity), he claimed.

He added that the BJP followed the principles of 12th Century AD social reformer of Karnataka Basaveshwara. The BJP is playing its role in India by following the principles of Basaveshwara, the minister said.

Singh appealed to the people of Karnataka to give BJP a two-thirds majority in the 224-member Assembly.

Also Read

Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Has the rally in defence-related stocks run its course?

PM Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh greet people on R-Day

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to brief foreign envoys about Aero India

Badal will be remembered strengthening Indian democracy: Arunachal CM

Sour note: Music labels press pause on reality TV song-and-dance routine

Leave questions raised in same sex marriage pleas to Parliament: Centre

Bournvita row: NCPCR asks health drink brand to remove 'misleading' ads

Supply side problems adding to inflation, govt monitoring continuously: FM

Topics :Rajnath SinghDefence ministerCongress

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story