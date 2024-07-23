Connectivity boost: Mizoram's Bhairabi-Sairang rly project nears completion

The Bhairabi-Sairang New Line Railway Project to connect the capital of the north-eastern state of Mizoram to the rest of the country is at an advanced stage of completion. The Indian Railways has been contributing significantly towards the transformation of the north-eastern states by executing several new railway projects. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Constructing new railway lines to connect all the state capitals of the north-eastern region is taking place under the capital connectivity projects of the Ministry of Railways. Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that this project, once completed, will be a game-changer in terms of communication and commerce for the people of Mizoram.

"The economical and environmentally friendly railway services will have a positive impact on almost all development projects in the state. The 51.38 km new line between Bhairabi and Sairang is divided into four sections, namely Bhairabi-Hortoki, Hortoki-Kawnpui, KawnpuiMualkhang and Mualkhang-Sairang. The project has already achieved progress of 93 per cent," Sabyasachi De said.

He further said that the construction of the Bhairabi-Sairang railway project involves multiple tunnels and bridges in tough terrain.

"The total length of tunnels in this project is 12,853 metres, out of which 12,807 metres of tunnelling work has already been completed.

The project will have a total of 55 major bridges and 89 minor bridges, out of which work for 47 major bridges and 87 minor bridges has been completed so far.

The work of construction of the tallest pier of the project, i.e., Pier P-4 of Bridge No. 196, at the approach of Sairang Station, has also been completed. The height of this pier is 104 metres, which is 42 metres taller than the Qutub Minar. The project also includes 5 road-over bridges and 6 road-under bridges. There will be four stations in this project: Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang," the NF Railway CPRO said.

He also said that, though there are many challenges in the execution of this project, like a very short working season due to very heavy and prolonged monsoons, very tough and hilly terrain through deep forests, poor accessibility, non-availability of construction materials, skilled labour in Mizoram, etc., Northeast Frontier Railway is making all efforts to fulfil its commitment to the earliest commissioning of the project.

"The new rail project will provide enhanced connectivity to the people of Mizoram, help grow small-scale industries in the area, and boost tourism in the state.

This project will ensure a substantial cost reduction in the transportation of passengers and various materials & commodities to this hilly state to cater to the needs of the local population.

Travel time between the capital of Mizoram and nearby places of Assam will be reduced significantly. People of the region will get access across the country and uninterrupted supply of essential goods, Sabyasachi De said.