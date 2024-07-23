Mumbai is facing heavy rains and severe waterlogging, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ alert for several parts of Maharashtra till July 24.

The city and its surrounding areas, including the suburbs and nearby districts of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, are preparing for more intense rainfall. A high tide alert has been issued for Tuesday afternoon. The IMD has predicted heavy rain for Mumbai and Thane, issuing a 'yellow' alert for Tuesday and an 'orange' alert for Wednesday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A ‘red’ alert, signalling the highest level of caution, has been extended to Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, and West Madhya Pradesh, underscoring the seriousness of the weather situation.

Since Saturday evening, relentless heavy rain has led to widespread waterlogging and significant traffic disruptions. In Bhandup, a mobile tower collapsed, damaging several houses but no casualty was reported.

Maharashtra rains: NDRF teams deployed

With a heavy rainfall warning in effect, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has mobilised teams throughout Maharashtra. Apart from their usual presence in Mumbai and Nagpur, NDRF units are now positioned in Vasai (Palghar), Thane, Ghatkopar, Powai (Kurla), Mahad (Raigad), Khed and Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kudal (Sindhudurg), Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara.

IMD weather update: Heavy rains across India

The IMD forecasts widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, across West, Central, East, and South Peninsular India over the next five days.

Monsoon in India: IMD issues ‘orange’ alert for Madhya Pradesh

The IMD issued an ‘orange’ alert for East Madhya Pradesh from July 22-24, and in Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and Coastal Karnataka on July 22.



On July 25 and July 26, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat are expected to experience similar conditions, while heavy rains are predicted for West Madhya Pradesh and Odisha on July 23 and 24.

South Peninsular India can expect strong surface winds (30-40 kmph) over the next two days. Coastal and South interior Karnataka are expected to receive heavy rainfall from July 22-26. Additionally, significant rainfall is predicted for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Kerala, North interior Karnataka, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh on various days throughout the week.

IMD weather forecast: Rainfall in Northwest India



Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, and other regions in Northwest India are predicted to have scattered to widespread light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms. An ‘orange’ alert has been issued for Uttarakhand, predicting very heavy rainfall on July 22 and 23.



Similarly, West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and East Rajasthan are expected to experience very heavy rain on July 23 and 24. Hot and humid conditions are expected in West Rajasthan, with temperatures in Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi likely to be above normal for the next two days.



Northeast India is expected to continue experiencing widespread light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning over the coming five days.



The IMD predicted heavy rainfall for Assam and Meghalaya, while Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur will receive heavy rainfall till July 24.

[With agency inputs]