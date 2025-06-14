Home / India News / Constitution an evolving document, adapting itself to changes: CJI BR Gavai

Constitution an evolving document, adapting itself to changes: CJI BR Gavai

Gavai had earlier described the Constitution as a 'quiet revolution etched in ink' and a transformative force that not only guarantees rights but actively uplifts the historically oppressed

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 9:46 PM IST
Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai referred to the Indian Constitution as a living, organic, and evolving document that adapts to the changes demanded by various circumstances.

Speaking at the Edinburgh Law School on the topic 'Constitution As An Evolving Document', the CJI said that in the last 75 years, the Constitution has witnessed several amendments in order to meet the challenges of the changing times.

"As and when certain issues arose on account of the interpretation of the Constitution given by the Supreme Court, the Parliament has rose to the occasion, and has provided answers by way of amending the Constitution, so as to meet the changes of the new generations, the changes as demanded by the change in the circumstances," the CJI said in a speech on Friday.

Gavai had earlier described the Constitution as a "quiet revolution etched in ink" and a transformative force that not only guarantees rights but actively uplifts the historically oppressed.

Speaking at the Oxford Union in London on the theme 'From Representation to Realisation: Embodying the Constitution's Promise' on Tuesday, the CJI, the second Dalit and the first Buddhist to hold India's highest judicial office, highlighted the positive impact of the Constitution on marginalised communities and gave his example to drive home the point.

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

