Constitution an evolving document, adapting itself to changes: CJI BR Gavai

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai referred to the Indian Constitution as a living, organic, and evolving document that adapts to the changes demanded by various circumstances.
Speaking at the Edinburgh Law School on the topic 'Constitution As An Evolving Document', the CJI said that in the last 75 years, the Constitution has witnessed several amendments in order to meet the challenges of the changing times.
"As and when certain issues arose on account of the interpretation of the Constitution given by the Supreme Court, the Parliament has rose to the occasion, and has provided answers by way of amending the Constitution, so as to meet the changes of the new generations, the changes as demanded by the change in the circumstances," the CJI said in a speech on Friday.
Gavai had earlier described the Constitution as a "quiet revolution etched in ink" and a transformative force that not only guarantees rights but actively uplifts the historically oppressed.
Speaking at the Oxford Union in London on the theme 'From Representation to Realisation: Embodying the Constitution's Promise' on Tuesday, the CJI, the second Dalit and the first Buddhist to hold India's highest judicial office, highlighted the positive impact of the Constitution on marginalised communities and gave his example to drive home the point.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app