Home / India News / University of Aberdeen gets nod to open first Indian campus in Mumbai

University of Aberdeen gets nod to open first Indian campus in Mumbai

The university was granted a Letter of Intent to set up its branch campus in Mumbai which is expected to be operationalised by 2026

Foreign Universities, education, university
Bhattacharya explained that the proposed campus aims to empower students, accelerate joint research with Indian partners and contribute to India's dynamic knowledge economy. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

University of Aberdeen has become the first Scottish university to receive the nod for setting up a branch campus in India, officials said on Saturday.

The university was granted a Letter of Intent to set up its branch campus in Mumbai which is expected to be operationalised by 2026.

The proposed campus would initially offer programmes in computing and data science, business management, economics, and artificial intelligence. Besides, it will also offer an MBA programme with future expansion in mathematics, international business management and information systems, public health, film studies and psychology -- strategic areas where Aberdeen and India share common priorities.

"We are excited to progress our global ambitions after the Indian Government gave us approval to proceed with our intention for a campus. As a country of over 1.4 billion where 50 per cent of the population are below the age of 25, India has long been a priority area for our global engagement strategy focusing on student recruitment, articulation partnerships, research collaborations and alumni networks," said Siladitya Bhattacharya, Vice-Principal, Global Engagement at the University of Aberdeen.

Bhattacharya explained that the proposed campus aims to empower students, accelerate joint research with Indian partners and contribute to India's dynamic knowledge economy.

"By combining the University of Aberdeen's research expertise with India's innovation ecosystem, this initiative aims to tackle global challenges while enabling student exchange, faculty collaboration and industry-led innovation.

"We are looking forward to collaborating with our Indian partners to bring this vision to life and further bolster ties between Scotland and India through education and research," he said.

Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India at the British Council, said that the University of Aberdeen's decision to progress with a campus in Mumbai marks an important moment in deepening the education partnership between India and the UK.

"It reflects our shared commitment to advancing the internationalisation of higher education, research, and innovation, as envisioned in India's National Education Policy 2020," Barret said.

Founded in 1495, the University of Aberdeen is the fifth oldest in the UK. With education and active research delivered across 12 schools, the university has a diverse community of over 130 nationalities and 14,500 students across five key interdisciplinary areas: Energy Transition, Social Inclusion and Cultural Diversity, Environment and Biodiversity, Data and Artificial Intelligence; and Health, Nutrition and Wellbeing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Air India crash: High-level panel formed, to submit report within 3 months

King Charles leads minute's silence for Ahmedabad plane crash victims

Air India crash: Tata to pay ₹1 cr to victims on ground, toll rises to 274

CBI arrests two more persons in NEET UG 2025 marks manipulation scam

NEET-UG result: Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar tops, MP's Utkarsh Awadhiya second

Topics :top universitiesuniversities autonomyIndian Universities

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story