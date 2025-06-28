Over 600 fall ill during Puri Rath Yatra, many admitted to hospitals

Nearly 625 people fell ill and many had to be admitted to hospitals due to sweltering heat and overcrowding during Rath Yatra here on Friday, officials said.

According to Puri Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr. Kishore Satapathy, several people reported minor injuries, vomiting, and fainting primarily due to overcrowded conditions.

"Most of them were discharged after receiving preliminary treatment at OPDs. There were no casualties," he added.

Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling said the primary cause of illness among devotees was extreme heat and humid conditions.