Contribution of women important for achieving $5 trn economy goal: Giriraj

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday stressed on the importance of the contribution of women and rural households in achieving India's goal of having a USD 5-trillion economy and said that women members of self-help groups will transform the country in the future.

Addressing an event here, the rural development minister said women members of self-help groups have seen saw a 19 per cent increase in their income and a 28 per cent rise in savings.

He also stressed on reaching the goal of bringing 10 crore women under self-help groups by 2024.

At present more than nine crore women are linked with these groups.

"Women members of Self Help Groups will change India in the days to come," he said.

The Rural Development Ministry recently launched a campaign to mobilise one crore women from eligible rural households to join Self-Help Groups promoted by the ministry's Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

The drive, which will continue till June 30, aims at bringing all vulnerable and marginalised rural households under the Self-Help Groups to enable them to receive benefits under the programme.

The campaign's primary objective is to mobilize disadvantaged rural communities unaware of the benefits of the DAY-NRLM programme.