Cordiality missing in political discourse, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman



Recalling that the House in Tamil Nadu and Madras Presidency used to have strong debates between Communist leader P Ramamurti and Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, Sitharaman said Rajaji requested his rival to stop and offered a cup of coffee.

Sitharaman also made references to Vaghul's frequent run-ins with the political executive, saying that wielding of power by a person or those around him can make or break a career.

"I can't imagine giving a cup of coffee (now)… it can be grossly misunderstood," Sitharaman said while speaking at the launch of veteran banker N Vaghul's book 'Reflections' here.