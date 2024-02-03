Home / India News / Court allows Hemant Soren to participate in trust vote in J'khand assembly

Court allows Hemant Soren to participate in trust vote in J'khand assembly

Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a money laundering case, filed a petition before the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court

Soren was remanded to ED custody for five days by the court on Friday
Press Trust of India Ranchi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 4:27 PM IST
A special court in Ranchi on Saturday allowed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to participate in the trust vote in the state assembly on February 5.

Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a money laundering case, filed a petition before the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court, seeking permission to participate in the trust vote sought by the new Champai Soren government.

Soren was remanded to ED custody for five days by the court on Friday.

Topics :Hemant SorenJharkhandCourtsLaw

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

