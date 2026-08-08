Court backlog gradually reducing, technology helping speed up disposal: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said on Saturday that the backlog of court cases in the country is no longer what it was 10 or 20 years ago, and that various schemes designed through technology for speedy disposal of cases have yielded "very good results".

There are many reasons for the backlog of cases and these are being gradually resolved in a systematic manner, the CJI told reporters when asked about the long-pending cases in courts.

He said that the backlog of cases in the country is no longer what it was 10 or 20 years ago.

"We have developed numerous schemes for speedy disposal of cases through technology, and these have yielded very good results," the CJI said.