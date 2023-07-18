Home / India News / Delhi flood: Two of five jammed gates of ITO barrage opened so far

Delhi flood: Two of five jammed gates of ITO barrage opened so far

The two governments have been at odds over ownership and maintenance responsibilities. The ITO barrage is owned by the Haryana government

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 2:46 PM IST
Two of the five jammed gates of the ITO barrage have been opened so far as the Delhi government makes an effort to get rid of waterlogging in parts of the city.

Of the 32 gates of the barrage, five were jammed due to silt accumulation, hindering the quick drainage of river water.

"Gate number 30 of the ITO barrage opened at 5:19 am today," Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted on Tuesday.

The Delhi government has been making efforts to open the jammed gates since July 13.

The last four days saw Delhi and Haryana governments sparring over the five jammed gates of the ITO barrage. Delhi officials claimed that the jammed gates caused the river to breach its embankments, resulting in flooding in low-lying areas of the capital.

While Delhi alleged that Haryana neglected maintenance despite repeated requests, the BJP-ruled state accused Delhi of not paying the engineers their dues.

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

