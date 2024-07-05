Court extends judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha till July 18

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 5:57 PM IST
A court here on Friday extended till July 18 the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha in a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order.
 

The CBI had arrested Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in April from the Tihar Jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED had arrested the 46-year-old from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15, and she was in judicial custody in the case.
 

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

