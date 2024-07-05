LIVE news: Rahul Gandhi meets families of stampede victims in Aligarh, leaves for Hathras

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi today met the family members of those who lost their lives in the stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Gandhi left from Delhi on Friday early morning by road for Hathras and was accompanied by state Congress chief Ajay Rai, state Congress in-charge Avinash Pande, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and other office bearers.

The senior Congress leader landed in Pilakhna village in Aligarh around 7.15 am after he left by road from Delhi. Later, Gandhi is scheduled to meet families of the stampede victims in Hathras's Vibhav Nagar area.

According to police, of the 121 people who died due to the stampede on July 2, 17 were from Aligarh and 19 were from Hathras. "Rahul ji left for Hathras from Delhi at around 5.10 am (on Friday)," Rai told PTI. Elaborating the senior Congress MP's schedule for the day, Rai said, "Rahul Gandhi will make a condolence visit to the family of the victims of the Hathras tragedy at Pilakhna in Aligarh. Later, he will meet the families of the victims at Green Park and Vibhav Nagar near Navipur Khurd in Hathras." Rai had on Thursday told PTI that Gandhi will meet the family members of the victims of the Hathras stampede tragedy, which claimed the lives of 121 people at a religious gathering.