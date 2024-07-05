LIVE news: Rahul Gandhi meets families of stampede victims in Aligarh, leaves for Hathras

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi today met the family members of those who lost their lives in the stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Gandhi left from Delhi on Friday early morning by road for Hathras and was accompanied by state Congress chief Ajay Rai, state Congress in-charge Avinash Pande, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and other office bearers.
The senior Congress leader landed in Pilakhna village in Aligarh around 7.15 am after he left by road from Delhi. Later, Gandhi is scheduled to meet families of the stampede victims in Hathras's Vibhav Nagar area.
According to police, of the 121 people who died due to the stampede on July 2, 17 were from Aligarh and 19 were from Hathras. "Rahul ji left for Hathras from Delhi at around 5.10 am (on Friday)," Rai told PTI. Elaborating the senior Congress MP's schedule for the day, Rai said, "Rahul Gandhi will make a condolence visit to the family of the victims of the Hathras tragedy at Pilakhna in Aligarh. Later, he will meet the families of the victims at Green Park and Vibhav Nagar near Navipur Khurd in Hathras." Rai had on Thursday told PTI that Gandhi will meet the family members of the victims of the Hathras stampede tragedy, which claimed the lives of 121 people at a religious gathering.
Keir Starmer, the Labour Party leader on track to be the UK's new prime minister, on Friday thanked voters and said the people of the country are "ready for change" and to "end the politics of performance".
Starmer, 61, in his victory speech after winning from Holborn and St Pancras, said whether people voted for him or not, "I'll serve every person in this constituency."
LoP Rahul Gandhi meets families of stampede victims in Aligarh, leaves for Hathras
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Hathras today following the stampede in which 121 people were killed. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai told news agency PTI that Gandhi will meet the family members of the victims. According to the details, Rahul Gandhi will meet the families of three victims, and also some of those admitted to hospitals. Earlier today, he also met some affected families in Aligarh.