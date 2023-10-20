Court extends judicial custody of Purkayastha, Chakravarty till October 25

The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Friday extended judicial custody of NewsClick's founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty till October 25, 2023.

Purkayastha and Chakravarty were remanded for 10 days to judicial custody in the matter earlier by the court which ended on Friday. The Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur today extended their judicial custody by five days.

They were arrested recently by Delhi Police in a case filed under the provisions of the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) following allegations that news portal NewsClick received huge money for pro-China propaganda.

Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakraborty were produced in court on Friday in the trial after the end of their judicial remand period.

Earlier, the lawyer argued on behalf of Prabir Purkayastha that he was questioned and he answered all their queries.

"In the matter of EoW (Delhi Police) and ED, I was protected by the Delhi High Court in 2021, whose orders are continuing even today. Submitted that the allegations made in FIR are absolutely absurd. There is no allegation that I used bomb dynamite or any other explosive substance. There is no allegation that I used any criminal force or that I caused the death of any public functionary. How can by reporting, by acting or by having a profession as a journalist, can I commit a terrorist act? If I through any article raised questions against the Central Government's COVID policy, is that an act of terrorism," the lawyer representing Purkayastha said in his argument before the court.

The lawyer further submitted that his client is a journalist with repute and a renowned person for an independent voice.

"But they (Agency) filed FIR under stringent sections of UAPA. The agency's allegation is that I'm associated with Gautam Navlakha who is facing UAPA charges. And since he is facing UAPA charges, you also face UAPA charges. Mere association with someone has become a crime? He is a fellow journalist. I have known him since 1991. Now you are suddenly targeting me because of this association," the lawyer submitted.

Advocate Rohit Sharma appearing for Amit Chakravarty HR Head said, "I am not a journalist or editor. I didn't write any article. I am a poor person having the responsibility of my family. I am a handicapped man. Since 2021 I have been summoned by agencies on various occasions and a lot of my information about bank accounts, emails - everything has been seized. I've never been arrested. I'm not responsible in any way for the content that is published on the website and I perform administrative tasks, but I don't know why I have been suddenly arrested in the case."

The Delhi Police's Special Cell in its FIR against news web portal NewsClick's founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha stated that People's Dispatch Portal, owned and maintained by PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt. Ltd. has been used for intentionally peddling false narratives through paid news in lieu of crores of rupees of illegally routed foreign funds as part of a conspiracy.

Delhi Police FIR further stated that foreign funds in crores have been infused illegally in India by Indian and Foreign entities inimical to India in pursuance of conspiracy with the intention to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, to cause disaffection against India and to threaten the unity, integrity, security of India.

