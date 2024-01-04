Home / India News / Uttarakhand HC questions state govt on delay in announcing municipal polls

Uttarakhand HC questions state govt on delay in announcing municipal polls

The Supreme Court has laid down the rule that the election schedule should be declared six months before the end of the five-year tenure of municipalities

Press Trust of India Nainital

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 4:22 PM IST
The Uttarakhand High Court has sought a reply from the state government as to why the schedule of municipal polls has not yet been announced despite the tenure of municipalities having come to an end on December 2.

A division bench of the high court comprising Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Vivek Bharti Sharma on Wednesday asked the urban development secretary to appear before the court to give a reply on January 9.

The order came on a PIL filed by a Jaspur resident, Anees, saying that the tenure of municipalities of the state ended on December 2. However, the state government has not yet made an announcement for polls.

The Supreme Court has laid down the rule that the election schedule should be declared six months before the end of the five-year tenure of municipalities. This would ensure that the new board can be formed within the stipulated time.

But the government has not yet announced the election schedule.

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

