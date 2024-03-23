Home / India News / Court orders preservation of CCTV footage on plea filed by CM Kejriwal

Court orders preservation of CCTV footage on plea filed by CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal sought the court's directions to remove or replace the officer, the order noted

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 Arvind Kejriwal attends a protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 12:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A local court has directed to preserve CCTV camera footage on a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking the removal of a Delhi Police officer deployed for security in the court for alleged misconduct.

"Application has been filed on behalf of the accused (Kejriwal) stating that the security staff/in-charge responsible for bringing him for production before the court, namely ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) AK Singh, is unnecessarily harsh and mishandled the people around the courtroom," Special Judge Kaveri Baweja noted.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The application was filed by Kejriwal on Friday, along with his submissions opposing the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea for his custody.

The court, however, remanded him in ED custody till March 28 in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

It further noted that, according to the plea, while producing co-accused Manish Sisodia in the case, a written complaint was filed against the officer.

Kejriwal sought the court's directions to remove or replace the officer, the order noted.

"Having considered the submissions made, I deem it appropriate to direct that firstly a request letter be sent to the Principal District & Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (CBI) to get preserved the above CCTV footage and to get produced a copy thereof before this court on the next date for the purpose of disposal of the above application," the judge said.

According to sources, on Friday, when Kejriwal was produced before the court, which was jam-packed with lawyers, litigants and security personnel, the ACP allegedly misbehaved with several people while trying to prevent them from entering the court.

Also Read

Manish Sisodia reaches his residence from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Baweja Studios IPO: Harman Baweja Takes the Helm as Company Charts a New Course on the Stock Market

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Death toll in Sangrur spurious liquor case rises to 20; SIT formed

I-T dept searches premises linked to AAP's Delhi MLA Gulab Yadav, others

Jaishankar to visit Singapore from March 23-25; to meet PM Lee Hsien Loong

CBI raids multiple locations linked to former TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Security personnel patrol central Delhi amid AAP's call for protest

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi governmentAAP governmentAam Aadmi PartyCCTVcctv cameras

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story