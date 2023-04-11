Home / India News / Court refuses pre-arrest bail to NCP's Hasan Mushrif in alleged ED case

In his pre-arrest bail plea, Mushrif claimed that the entire prosecution case was result of political campaign launched by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya against him

Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 8:01 PM IST
A court here on Tuesday rejected an anticipatory bail application filed by former Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif in an alleged money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases, however, granted the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader 'interim protection from arrest' till April 14. Mushrif had moved the special court stating that he apprehended arrest under the garb of investigation and the recording of statement under the PMLA. The MLA from Kagal Assembly constituency in Kolhapur had served as rural development minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The ED has claimed that there was a suspicious flow of several crores of rupees from two companies without having substantial business to Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Factory in which Mushrif's sons Navid, Aabid and Sajid are directors or stakeholders.

In his pre-arrest bail plea filed through advocates Prashant Patil, Swapnil Ambre and Atit Soni, Mushrif claimed that the entire prosecution case was the result of a political campaign launched by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya against him.

The central probe agency, in its reply, denied this.

"The applicant has wrongly asserted that the entire case of prosecution is the result of the political vendetta of Somaiya. The applicant is trying to shift the culpability on others. But shifting the culpability does not absolve the crime," the ED said.

Special PMLA judge M G Deshpande, after hearing both the sides, rejected the senior NCP leader's plea. Mushrif's lawyer Prashant Patil then sought protection from arrest for at least three more days to enable him challenge the order in the High Court.

Special prosecutor Hiten Venegaokar opposed the plea, saying there was no provision under law for such a relief.

But the court held that "no prejudice" will be caused to the probe agency if three days' protection was given.

The former Maharashtra minister has also moved the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the money laundering case against him.

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

