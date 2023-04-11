Home / India News / New Renault Duster India launch likely by Diwali 2025, here's what to know

The next generation of Renault Duster is expected to come with hybrid powertrains

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 7:36 PM IST
French automobile manufacturer Renault is working on bringing the next generation of Duster to India, according to media reports.

With this move, Renault will be making a comeback in the mid-size segment. The upcoming India-bound Duster SUV is expected to enter the market by 2025.

Renault introduced the Duster SUV model in India in 2012, which immediately gained popularity owing to its spacious cabin, design, muscular stance, and fuel efficiency. But, the company decided to pull the plugs on its mid-size SUV in 2022 because of low demand.

The previous-generation of Renault Duster was based on the B0 platform. However, the new-generation Duster will be based on the lower-spec version of Renault-Nissan’s CMF-B platform, reports Cartoq.

The upcoming Renault Duster will draw design inspiration from the Dacia Bigster concept. It will be co-developed by Nissan and Renault is expected to be larger than its predecessor, and possibly even have three rows of seating, according to Financial Express.

According to the digital renders that surfaced on the internet, the new Duster will have new sharp-looking design cues from the Dacia Duster available overseas, which has received Y-themed elements for the front grille, headlamps, and tail lamps, people aware of the matter said.

The company has already confirmed that it will not invest in diesel powertrains for the Indian market, which means that the new generation will come only with petrol powertrains for India. There is no detailed information about the engine, however, it is likely to come with hybrid powertrains.

Unlike its previous models, the new Renault Duster will have all-LED headlamps and tail lamps, at least in the top-spec variants, said Cartoq.

The third-generation Duster is likely to be priced from Rs 10 lakh upon its India arrival, according to CarDekho.

