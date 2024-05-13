Home / India News / Court reserves order on bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid

Court reserves order on bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid

Khalid has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and has been in jail since September 2020

Umar Khalid
Khalid's counsel disputed this argument, asking whether sharing WhatsApp messages was a criminal or terror act. Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 7:48 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Delhi court on Monday reserved for May 28 its order on the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid, who is an accused in the case of alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots.

Khalid has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and has been in jail since September 2020.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, who was hearing the second bail plea of Khalid before the special court, said that the order will be pronounced on May 28.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad filed his written submissions against Khalid's plea.

Earlier, Prasad had argued against granting him bail, saying Khalid's WhatsApp chat revealed that he was in the habit of creating social media narratives to influence bail hearings.

Khalid's counsel disputed this argument, asking whether sharing WhatsApp messages was a criminal or terror act.

Also Read

Hearing on Umar Khalid's bail plea in UAPA case adjourned to Jan 24 by SC

SC adjourns hearing in Umar Khalid's bail plea in UAPA case to Jan 31

Former JNU student Umar Khalid withdraws bail plea from SC in UAPA case

2020 riots: Court seeks Police's response on Umar Khalid's bail plea

Umar Khalid amplified lies on social media: Delhi Police in court

Plan your destination wedding in Abu Dhabi with UAE's enhanced visa support

Rains, gusty winds lash parts of Mumbai; disrupts local train services

SC quashes plea for Kejriwal's removal as Delhi CM, says it is up to L-G

IMD weather today: Rainfall, severe dusty winds bring down temp in Mumbai

Swati Maliwal hasn't filed any complaint till now, says Delhi Police

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi courtEnforcement Directorate

First Published: May 13 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story