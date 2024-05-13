Home / India News / IMD weather today: Rainfall, severe dusty winds bring down temp in Mumbai

IMD weather today: Rainfall, severe dusty winds bring down temp in Mumbai

Mumbai is witnessing a relief from the scorching heat after heavy rains and gusty winds lashed the city on Monday afternoon. Severe winds brought the city to a standstill

IMD Weather 2024
IMD Weather 2024. Photo: PTI
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 5:35 PM IST
Massive dust storm and rain brought down the temperatures across Mumbai, Thane and other adjoining areas Monday afternoon. The city woke up to cloudy skies on Monday morning as anticipated by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather office further forecasted rainfall or thunder showers to prevail till the night in the city and its suburbs. 
The day began with a minimum temperature of 27°C, projected to arrive at a peak of 33°C, with the mercury floating around 30°C over the course of the day in the city and suburbs. Winds from the northwesterly direction are expected at 11.1 km/h. The sunrise today was at 06:05 am with sunset anticipated at 07:05 pm.

According to the latest reports, severe dust storms accompanied by rain have engulfed the city today, throwing normal life out of gear. 

IMD weather 2024: This Week

Tuesday’s and Wednesday's minimum temperature is expected to stay at 27°C, with a slight reduction in the temperature to 26°C on Thursday. Over time, temperatures are determined to run between 26-27°C for essentials and 32-35°C for maximums. 
Rain is expected to lash Mumbai and its surrounding regions today and tomorrow, giving the city dwellers a break from searing temperatures dominating for the past couple of weeks. The sudden fall in temperatures brings much-needed relief after a progression of heatwaves in April. May is expected to be somewhat cooler this year in the region.

IMD Weather 2024: Upcoming days

Apart from Mumbai, weather conditions are the same in different regions of Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given an orange alert for regions like Kolhapur, Satara, Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik and a few portions of Vidarbha.

IMD weather forecasts: AQI index

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai at present stands at 76, falling within the 'Satisfactory' class. SAFAR-India proposes AQI values somewhere in the range of zero and 50 as 'good', while values somewhere in the range of 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. Moderate caution is suggested for AQI levels somewhere in the range of 100 and 200.

Topics :Indian Meteorological DepartmentIMD weather forecastIMD on rains

First Published: May 13 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

