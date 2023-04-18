Home / India News / Court sends Lawrence Bishnoi to NIA custody for a week for terror funding

Court sends Lawrence Bishnoi to NIA custody for a week for terror funding

In its application, the agency sought Bishnoi's custody for seven days, claiming that he was required to be confronted with an arrested co-accused Deepak Ranga in the matter

New Delhi
Court sends Lawrence Bishnoi to NIA custody for a week for terror funding

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 8:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a week for interrogation in a case related to alleged terror funding to pro-Khalistan outfits, a source said.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik passed the order in an 'in-chamber proceeding' on an application moved by the NIA, the court source said.

In its application, the agency sought Bishnoi's custody for seven days, claiming that he was required to be confronted with an arrested co-accused Deepak Ranga in the matter.

The court has also allowed Bishnoi's lawyers to meet him during his custody and directed jail authorities to ensure his safety and security, noting that he was a high-risk accused.

The NIA had lodged the case under sections related to waging war against the State, conspiracy and other offences punishable under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Bishnoi is also an accused in the case related to the alleged killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Topics :Delhi courtNIA

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 8:39 PM IST

Also Read

NIA conducts raids at locations linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, aides

NIA raids 70 locations linked to Bishnoi, Bawana, other gangsters

Congress in self-destruction mode, has no future: Kuldeep Bishnoi

Targeted killing of minorities: NIA raids multiple locations in J-K

Haryana by-polls 2022: BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi wins Adampur constituency seat

India's trade deficit with Russia grows seven-fold to $34.79 billion

Bigger homes the top choice for buyers despite price surge: Experts

FM Sitharaman, Russian Dy PM Manturov discuss economic cooperation

Airport clearance near Sabarimala great news for spiritual tourism: PM Modi

A healthy India means a healthy world because its investments: WHO official

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story