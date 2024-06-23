Court summons IO who 'assaulted' Godfrey Philips director Samir Modi

A court here has directed the personal appearance of a Delhi Police investigating officer on the issue of preservation of CCTV footage linked to the alleged assault on Samir Modi, an executive director of cigarette maker Godfrey Philips India (GPI), during a board meeting on May 30.

Metropolitan Magistrate Aridamam Singh Cheema was hearing the plea for a court-monitored probe in the FIR registered by Samir Modi at the Sarita Vihar police station.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The plea had sought several directions to the police including the preservation of the CCTV footage of the alleged assault by a personal security officer (PSO) of Samir's mother Bina Modi during the company's board meeting at its Jasola head office here, contending that it was needed "in the interest of fair and proper investigation".

"As the incident pertains to the date May 30, 2024, there may be circumstances that the life of CCTV may expire if the same are not preserved now. In the interest of justice, the CCTV footage of the entrance of GPI head office, Jasola, is to be preserved for the date from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM," the court said on Friday.

It also summoned the investigating officer (IO) and directed the Delhi Police official to submit a status report.

On Saturday, noting that the IO had filed a status report regarding the preservation of CCTV footage, the court said, "Issue summons to IO Inspector Niraj through station house officer (SHO) concerned to appear in person on the next date of hearing( on June 27)."



According to the status report, the original digital or network video recorder had been seized and had footage of 34 cameras from May 8 to June 12.

Sameer Modi, in a complaint filed before the Delhi Police, alleged that he was stopped from participating in the board meeting of GPI on May 30 by his mother Bina Modi's PSO and was "grievously injured" after being assaulted.

"My mother and Mr Bhasin orchestrated this assault and the other present board members were consenting parties to the assault. Please make sure that the strictest action is taken; these people are very influential and moneyed and will attempt to derail the process," the FIR dated June 1 alleged.

The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint).

The plea seeking the court's directions dated June 18 claimed that there was no progress in the investigation and that despite specific allegations against Bina Modi, her role was not being probed.