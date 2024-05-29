Sebi directs depository participants to take swift action against any fraud

Amidst a rise in financial frauds, the market regulator has directed depository participants to take swift action and report any impersonation, usage of identity, trademark, or logo to the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.

The directions follow a report by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, which said that it has seen a new pattern of transnational cyber-enabled financial fraud and investment scam impersonating stockbrokers and company executives.

In a letter dated May 15, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has informed depositories about the receipt of the report on the abuse of ‘SMS Headers’ in stock market investment fraud.

The report added that it had seen a sharp rise in this new pattern under which cybercriminals are impersonating stockbrokers, financial advisors, or executives of capital investment firms through fake mobile apps, websites, and WhatsApp or Telegram.

“Fraud WhatsApp groups are learnt to be operated from Cambodia/Hong Kong. At the early stage, these apps were learnt to be circulated through Google Playstore, Apple App Store and via web links that are sponsored majorly through Instagram and Facebook advertisements targeting users with 'interest' in 'Stock Market',” said the report.

The messages are structured such that victims believe that the SMSes are coming from genuine entities and proceed with this misunderstanding.

Earlier in February, Sebi had issued an advisory against fraudulent trading schemes claiming to be offered by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to domestic investors.

The caution followed instances where fraudsters coaxed individuals into downloading apps that would allow them to buy shares, subscribe to public offers, and enjoy institutional benefits without opening a trading or demat account. These victims were enticed through online trading courses, seminars, and mentorship programmes by people posing as employees of Sebi-registered FPIs.

In several other instances, fraudsters sent messages and links claiming to be the managing director or senior employees of the stock exchanges.