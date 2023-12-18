Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Ladakh, another felt in J-K's Kishtwar

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Ladakh, another felt in J-K's Kishtwar

According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at 3.48 pm and its epicentre was Kargil. There were no immediate reports of any casualty or damage

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Jammu

Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake followed by two aftershocks of lower intensity struck the Union Territory of Ladakh within 15 minutes, while a mild-intensity tremor was felt in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Monday, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualty or damage, they said.

According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the 5.5-magnitude earthquake occurred at 3.48 pm and its epicentre was Kargil.

The depth of the tremor was 10 km below the surface at a latitude of 33.41 degrees and longitude of 76.70 degrees, it said.

It was followed by two aftershocks of 4.8 and 3.8 intensity at 4.01 pm, the NCS said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, an earthquake of 3.6-magnitude occurred at 4.18 pm with a depth of 10 km below the surface in Kishtwar district at a latitude of 33.37 degrees and longitude of 76.57 degrees, they said.

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

