Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik sees 33 fresh cases; active tally at 74

The toll remained unchanged at 8,904, while the count of recoveries reached 4,73,343 after 39 patients recovered during the day, he said

Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 5:09 PM IST
Maharashtra's Nashik district recorded 33 new cases of coronavirus that raised its tally of infections to 4,82,721 on Monday, an official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 8,904, while the count of recoveries reached 4,73,343 after 39 patients recovered during the day, he said.

With this, the district currently has 74 active cases, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,76,345 were from Nashik city, 1,79,822 from other parts of the district, 14,076 from Malegaon and 8,562 from outside the district, he added.

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

