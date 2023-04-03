Home / India News / Govt's priority is to maintain balance between economy & ecology: CM Dhami

Govt's priority is to maintain balance between economy & ecology: CM Dhami

The state government has set up Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Centre, and it has begun working in Joshimath, it said

New Delhi
Govt's priority is to maintain balance between economy & ecology: CM Dhami

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday underlined his government's priority to maintain a balance between economy and ecology in the hill state and asserted that all development projects are being implemented keeping in mind environmental concerns.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhami said all arrangements for the 'Char Dham' yatra have been made and more than eight lakh people have registered for the pilgrimage.

Concerns about safeguarding the state's ecology have been raised following the land subsidence in Joshimath that had prompted authorities to relocate many families.

Besides discussing a number of the state's development projects with the prime minister, Dhami invited him for the yatra and to Adi Kailash, a sacred Hindu site, as well, he said.

The meeting lasted for nearly an hour during which he sought Modi's "guidance" on a number of issues.

A statement later said the chief minister informed Modi that Rs 2,942.99 crore is needed for the economic package to provide aid to those affected by the land subsidence in Joshimath. The package includes temporary relief and residential facilities and measures such as compensation.

The state government has set up Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Centre, and it has begun working in Joshimath, it said.

Dhami also urged Modi to start a Vande Bharat train service between Haridwar and Varanasi, saying it will be of big help to tourists, including pilgrims. A number of other development projects related to the state were also discussed in the meeting.

Topics :Indian EconomyUttarakhandGovernment

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

Also Read

Irked BJP summons ex-UttaraKhand CMs to Delhi over remarks against own govt

Departments should aim to get maximum revenue: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

Uttarakhand CM announces financial assistance for victims of two accidents

BJP returns to power, disasters take their toll in Uttarakhand in 2022

Uttarakhand's CM Dhami flags off 10 new electric buses in Dehradun

Yediyurappa says son Vijayendra to contest from Shikaripura and not Varuna

Delhi LG permits 55 more e-com, retail outlets to operate round-the-clock

CJI approves fresh guidelines on engaging services of law clerks in SC

'Digital Dukaan': Axis Bank launches biz management solution for merchants

Karnataka CM Bommai confirms he will seek reelection from Shiggaon

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story