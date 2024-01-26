Home / India News / CSIR showcases purple revolution, electric tractor on Republic Day tableau

The CSIR tableau also showcased India's first women-friendly compact electric tractor developed by CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute, Durgapur

Army showcases India’s main battle tank Arjun Mark 1, which is designed and developed by the DRDO and is equipped with a massive 120 mm rifled gun and the Kanchan armour (Representational)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 12:42 PM IST
The purple revolution unfolding in the lavender fields of Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir found a proud place on the tableau of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Friday in the Republic Day parade.

The purple revolution showcases India's scientific prowess and the industrious spirit of the farmers of Bhaderwah and adjoining regions who have turned entrepreneurs over the past few years, a senior CSIR official said.

The enchanting tableau, decked with lavender flowers, narrates the story of development of an elite variety of lavender at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine at Jammu, its cultivation, and its processing to produce essential oils, perfumes and incense sticks.

Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh has often described the purple revolution as an example of taking lavender from lab-to-market and causing a new culture of agri-startups in India to bloom.

The CSIR tableau also showcased India's first women-friendly compact electric tractor developed by CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute, Durgapur.

The tableau also displayed the distillation unit for extracting essential oil from lavender flowers.

Lavender oil, which sells for, at least, Rs 10,000 per litre, is the main commodity being churned out as part of the purple revolution. Other popular products include medicines, incense sticks, soaps, and air fresheners.

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

