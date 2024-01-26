Home / India News / ALHs of Army Aviation fly-past in Rudra formation over Kartavya Path

ALHs of Army Aviation fly-past in Rudra formation over Kartavya Path

The Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) of the Army Aviation Corps performed a fly-past over the Kartvya Path in the 75th Republic Day parade on Friday

(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 12:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) of the Army Aviation Corps performed a fly-past over the Kartvya Path in the 75th Republic Day parade on Friday. It was followed by marching contingents of the army.

The fly-past in the Rudra formation was led by the newly inducted Prachand helicopter, followed by three Rudra helicopters.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The marching contingents included those from the Madras Regiment, the Grenadiers, and the Rajputana Rifles.

The combined band of the Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre, the 58 Gorkha Training Centre and the 39 Gorkha Training Centre, and one of the JAK Li Regt Centre, the 1 Signal Training Centre and the Arty Centre, Hyderabad, were also among the contingents.

Also Read

All-women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services march at R-Day parade

Why Republic Day parade is celebrated on the Kartavya path every year?

Republic Day 2024 parade: 5 special things to watch out for this year

IND vs ENG: Who is Dhruv Jurel, wicket-keeper picked ahead of Ishan Kishan?

French contingent to participate in 75th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi

Despite challenges Andhra progressing in various sectors: Governor Nazeer

Adityanath calls on people to build a 'self-reliant' India on 75th R-Day

Republic Day 2024: 6 Indians among French contingent in parade; 5 points

All-women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services march at R-Day parade

Indigenous weapon locating radar, drone jammer feature in R-Day parade

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Republic DayIndian ArmyPresident of IndiaArmy DayHALHindustan Aeronautical Ltd

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story