ALHs of Army Aviation fly-past in Rudra formation over Kartavya Path

The Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) of the Army Aviation Corps performed a fly-past over the Kartvya Path in the 75th Republic Day parade on Friday. It was followed by marching contingents of the army.

The fly-past in the Rudra formation was led by the newly inducted Prachand helicopter, followed by three Rudra helicopters.

The marching contingents included those from the Madras Regiment, the Grenadiers, and the Rajputana Rifles.

The combined band of the Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre, the 58 Gorkha Training Centre and the 39 Gorkha Training Centre, and one of the JAK Li Regt Centre, the 1 Signal Training Centre and the Arty Centre, Hyderabad, were also among the contingents.