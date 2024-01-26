Home / India News / Adityanath calls on people to build a 'self-reliant' India on 75th R-Day

Adityanath calls on people to build a 'self-reliant' India on 75th R-Day

Adityanath also hoisted the national flag at his official residence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Press Trust of India Lucknow

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 12:07 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday greeted the people on Republic Day and called on them to build a "capable, self-reliant India."

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the 75th Republic Day!

"This national festival not only remembers our immortal fighters but also provides us an opportunity to commit ourselves to the realization of the concept of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'.

"Let us all be determined to build a 'capable self-reliant India'! Jai Hind!"

Adityanath also hoisted the national flag at his official residence.

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

