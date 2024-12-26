CWC meeting: Cong to rededicate itself to protect Mahatma Gandhi's legacy

Ahead of its extended CWC meeting here, the Congress on Thursday said it will rededicate itself to protect, preserve, and promote Mahatma Gandhi's legacy which is under "systematic assault by the ideological brotherhood that fought him bitterly".

In a bid to get battle-ready for challenges ahead, the Congress will decide on an action plan for the next year at its CWC meeting named 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak' being held in Karnataka's Belagavi to mark the 100th anniversary of the Belgaum session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi.

The opposition party has asserted that the "insult" to B R Ambedkar by Home Minister Amit Shah will be taken up for deliberation at Belagavi and that there will be a "strong follow-up" on the issue.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Mahatma Gandhi took over as President of @INCIndia on Dec 26th, 1924 - 100 years ago at what was then called Belgaum, now Belgavi. It was a historic session." "Today the Extended Working Committee is holding its Nava Satyagraha Baithak at that very same place. It will rededicate itself to protect, preserve, and promote Mahatma Gandhi's legacy - which is under systematic assault by the ideological brotherhood that fought him bitterly, and that attacked the Constitution when it was adopted," he said.

Addressing a joint press conference on Tuesday along with Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal and AICC media and publicity department head Pawan Khera, Ramesh said the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on December 26 has been named 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak' which would see two resolutions being passed.

Ramesh said that on December 27, a 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally will be held in Belagavi.

About 200 leaders, including CWC members, permanent invitees, special invitees, central election committee members, Pradesh Congress Committee members, CLP leaders of the state, parliamentary party office bearers, and former party chief ministers will attend the "historic session".

At 2.30 pm on December 26, the 'Nav Satyagrah Baithak' will commence at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar and on December 27, the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan' rally will be held in Belagavi at 11.30 am.

Members of Parliament from the Congress party, AICC functionaries, and lakhs of Congress workers will participate in the rally at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar.