The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile application is experiencing an outage, leaving many passengers unable to book train tickets. Several users took to social media to report the issue, stating that they were unable to access the platform for ticket bookings.

Downdetector, a service that tracks online disruptions, showed a surge in outage reports, with over 2,500 users affected. Most complaints focused on the website, while 28 per cent of reports concerned the mobile app.

Upon attempting to use the app, users were greeted with an error message that read, "Unable to perform action due to maintenance activity," indicating that the platform was undergoing issues. As of now, IRCTC is yet to issue an official statement regarding the cause of the outage or provide a timeline for resolution.

In addition to the disruption of services, IRCTC’s stock has seen a decline of nearly 1 per cent in the trading session following the outage. Over the past week, the stock has fallen by almost 4 per cent, and year-to-date (YTD), the stock has delivered a negative return of more than 10 per cent for investors in 2024.

This is not the first instance of an IRCTC outage, with the platform experiencing similar issues in the past, which caused significant trouble for users trying to book train tickets. With the current disruption, IRCTC users and investors alike are awaiting a response from the company.