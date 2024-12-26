Ayyappa devotee dies, 7 under treatment from injuries in Hubbali fire

In a tragic development, one of the Ayyappa Maladharis (devotees of Lord Ayyappa), injured in a fire incident in Hubbali on December 23, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning.

Several Ayyappa devotees were injured in the incident that occurred reportedly due to a gas leak.

The remaining seven victims continue to receive treatment at the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute in Hubbali.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the devotees injured in the incident.

In a post on X, Parameshwara said that he would request to provide compensation from the Chief Minister's relief fund to the injured devotees.

"Ayyappa Maladhari, who was injured in a cooking gas explosion in Sainagar, Hubballi, is receiving treatment and has visited the hospital to inquire about his health. The injured are being treated well by a team of expert doctors. A request will be made to provide compensation from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," he said.

Meanwhile, three people were died and nine injured after a collision between a sugarcane-loaded truck, tour travel vehicle and a bike near Gobbur village in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Vinita (56), Anoop (29) and Basavaraj (40). The injured were shifted to hospital.

Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police, A Srinivasulu visited the accident spot to inspect for the cause of the accident.