A malignant concern: India is fast emerging world's cancer capital

India is rapidly emerging as the “cancer capital of the world”, according to data shared by the annual Health of Nation report by Apollo Hospitals, the country’s largest vertically integrated health care provider.

The report sheds light on the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in India, including cancer, diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and mental health issues, all of which significantly impact the nation’s overall health.

The study indicates that around 63 per cent of all deaths in India are due to NCDs.

By 2030, these diseases are projected to cost India $3.55 trillion in lost economic output.

A closer look at the key findings of the report:





A METASTATIC TREND



1.39 million: Number of cancer cases in 2020

1.57 million: Expected number of cases in 2025

13%: Growth in five years

The median age for cancer diagnosis in India is lower than in other countries:

52 years: Average age of breast cancer diagnosis in India versus 63 in the US and Europe

59 years: Average age of lung cancer diagnosis versus 70 years in the West

30%: Share of colon cancer patients aged less than 50 years



Despite these trends, cancer screening rates in India remain very low:

1.9%: Breast cancer screening in India compared to 82% in the US, 70% in the UK, and 23% in China

0.9%: Cervical cancer screening in India compared to 73% in the US, 70% in the UK, and 43% in China

DEPRESSION GETS YOUNGER

One in every 10 individuals had depression out of a sample size of 5,000

The percentage of depression is highest among those in the age category of 18-25, where one in five was depressed

80% of young adults (18-30 years) and seniors (above 65 years) reported significant stress levels

WEIGHTY CONCERN

Three in four individuals undergoing health checks at Apollo were either obese or overweight

Obesity incidence has increased from 9% in 2016 to 20% in 2023

Apollo also observed that 90% of women and 80% of men had a higher waist-to-hip ratio than recommended