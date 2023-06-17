Home / India News / Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for multiple states

The IMD also predicted that light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over South India during the next five days

IANS New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 2:50 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday that the cyclone Biparjoy is very likely to continue to move east-northeastwards and maintain the intensity of depression during the next 12 hours.

The IMD also issued warning of heavy rainfall over south Rajasthan, north Gujarat, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, south interior Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim, while light to moderate rainfall is predicted over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over south Rajasthan and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over adjoining north Gujarat region and Kutch. Light/moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Meghalaya during June 17-19 ," the IMD said in a statement on Saturday.

The IMD further predicted that light isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha over the next three days, followed by fairly widespread rainfall.

"Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is also very likely in isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next four days, and isolated to scattered rainfall over plains of Northwest India during the next three days," it said.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over southwest Rajasthan from June 17-18, southeast Rajasthan from June 17-19, northwest Madhya Pradesh from June 19-21," it said.

The IMD also predicted that light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over South India during the next five days.

"Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu during June 17-19, Kerala during June 18-21, and south interior Karnataka during June 19-21. No significant weather change is likely over rest parts of the country during the next five days," the IMD predicted.

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

