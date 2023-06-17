Home / India News / Karnataka CM writes to Union Health Minister on setting up AIIMS in Raichur

Karnataka CM writes to Union Health Minister on setting up AIIMS in Raichur

There is a growing demand from the people and representatives for seeing this proposal to fruition, he further said, adding that Kalyan Karnataka region is one of our top priorities

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Karnataka CM writes to Union Health Minister on setting up AIIMS in Raichur

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 1:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging him to set up AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Raichur.

He requested the Union Minister to instruct the concerned to take steps in this regard.

"Being one of the aspirational districts of the country, Raichur has lower health, education level and per capita income than other regions. The area is also at a geographical disadvantage since it experiences extreme weather conditions," Siddaramaiah said in the letter.

"Such disadvantages have put Raichur in dire need of robust medical institutions. Establishment of AIIMS will ensure world class facilities in the region," he said.

There is a growing demand from the people and representatives for seeing this proposal to fruition, he further said, adding that Kalyan Karnataka region is one of our top priorities.

Karnataka Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju had recently written to Siddaramaiah urging him to take up the matter. Accordingly, the Chief Minister has written a letter to the Union Minister, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Also Read

AIIMS INI SS July 2023: Check how to download admit card released today

AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Karnataka may keep additional expenditure on 5 poll promises fiscal neutral

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi

Karnataka minister hits back at BJP over criticism on rice scheme

HC seeks presence of Delhi Waqf Board CEO over non-payment of salaries

Vaishno Devi board wins 1st prize in National Water Awards for 3rd year

Health Minister Mandaviya reviews health preparedness for Assam flood

Millions hooked to mobile games, India to become $7 bn market by 2025

Topics :AIIMSSiddaramaiahKarnataka

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story