Cyclone Dana updates: Flight and train services hit, IMD issues red alert

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone Dana and is moving towards the Odisha-West Bengal coastline. It is expected to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port on Friday (October 25).

With wind speeds anticipated to reach 120 km/h, heavy rainfall and severe weather conditions are forecast for coastal regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued advisories for fishermen, and both rail and air services have been affected. The Indian Coast Guard is also on high alert.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea between October 23 and 25, with wind speeds expected to reach 60 km/h along the Odisha-West Bengal coasts, increasing to 120 km/h by the night of October 24.

Cyclone Dana update: Flights, train services hit

Kolkata's international airport will suspend flight operations for 15 hours, starting at 6:00 pm today until 9:00 am on Friday. Bhubaneswar airport will also halt operations for 16 hours, from 5:00 pm today until 9:00 am on October 25.

In addition, train services have been widely disrupted. The Eastern Railway has cancelled 190 local trains in West Bengal, affecting services in the Sealdah division from 8:00 pm on October 24 to 10:00 am on October 25. Over 150 trains have been cancelled by the South Eastern Railway in Odisha from October 23 to 25, and the East Coast Railway has suspended 198 trains through Odisha. Moreover, 14 long-distance trains in the South East Central Railway zone have also been affected.

Cyclone Dana news: NDRF teams put on standby

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed over 56 teams in both Odisha and West Bengal. The Army, Navy, and Coast Guard have prepared their rescue and relief units. More than 1 million people are scheduled for evacuation by 11 am today. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that 30 per cent of the planned evacuations had already been completed by Wednesday evening.

The Indian Coast Guard has deployed vessels and aircraft in the Bay of Bengal to respond to emergencies swiftly.

Cyclone Dana update today: IMD issues 'heavy rainfall' alert

The IMD has issued a "red" alert for extremely heavy rain in Odisha and West Bengal on October 24 and 25. Warnings of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall have been issued across several districts, including North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly, for October 24 and 25.

Cyclone Dana: States release emergency phone numbers

In response to the cyclone, both West Bengal and Odisha have released emergency contact numbers. West Bengal’s Raj Bhavan has established a 24/7 control room with phone numbers: 033-22001641; email: emergency.danarajbhavan@gmail.com.

The Odisha government has activated toll-free assistance numbers. Specific control room numbers have also been provided for various high-risk districts in Odisha.

Emergency contact numbers for these districts include:

Angul: 06764-230980

Balasore: 06782-262286, 06782-261077

Bhadrak: 06784-251881

Cuttack: 0671-2507842

Bhubaneswar: 1929

Mayurbhanj: 06792-252759, 06792-252941

Kendrapada: 06727-232803

Additionally, the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023-24, originally set for October 27, has been postponed. The Odisha Public Service Commission said, "The Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination - 2023-24, scheduled for October 27, has been postponed in view of the impending Cyclonic Storm Dana. The new exam date will be notified after seven days."

