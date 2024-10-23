Bengal evacuates 114,000 people as Cyclone Dana approaches Odisha coast

More than 1.14 lakh people in West Bengal have been evacuated to safer shelters so far, with severe cyclone Dana approaching the adjacent Odisha coast, officials said on Wednesday.

The cyclone, with wind speeds expected to reach up to 120 kmph (75 mph), is likely to hit between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port in Odisha by Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In anticipation of the storm, flight operations at Kolkata airport will be suspended for 15 hours from 6 pm on Thursday to 9 am on Friday, while Eastern Railway has cancelled 190 local trains in its Sealdah division from 8 pm on Thursday to 10 am on Friday to ensure passenger safety.

Coastal districts in both Odisha and West Bengal are preparing for heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds on October 24 and 25.

"Landfall will begin on the night of October 24 and continue till the morning of October 25. The maximum wind speed during this time is likely to be around 120 kmph," IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

In West Bengal, the state government has identified 2,82,863 people from the districts of Bankura, Hooghly, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Paschim and Purba Medinipur, and Kolkata for evacuation. So far, 1,14,613 people, mostly from the coastal areas of South 24 Parganas, including Sagar Island, the Sundarbans, and Kakdwip, have been moved to safety.

"We are working round the clock to manage the situation and ensure the safety of residents," state Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose said.

Thirteen battalions from the state's disaster management force and 14 battalions from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the coastal regions, officials said.

Tarpaulins, dry rations, powdered milk, and drinking water pouches have been distributed in preparation for the cyclone.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that schools and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centres in nine districts would be closed from October 23 to 26 as a precautionary measure.

She also instructed district administrations to relocate people from low-lying areas.

A central control room has been set up at the state secretariat to monitor the situation, and additional control rooms have been established in districts expected to be hardest hit, including Purba and Paschim Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, and Howrah.

Kolkata airport authorities have suspended flight operations for 15 hours, from 6 pm on Thursday to 9 am on Friday, in anticipation of the storm's impact.

"In view of Cyclone Dana's predicted heavy winds and rainfall, it has been decided to suspend flight operations for safety reasons," an Airports Authority of India spokesperson said.

Eastern Railway has cancelled 190 local trains in its Sealdah division from 8 pm on Thursday till 10 am on Friday. The last trains from coastal areas like Hasnabad and Namkhana will leave for Sealdah by 7 pm on Thursday.

South Eastern Railway also announced the cancellation of over 150 express and passenger trains passing through or originating from Odisha between October 23 and 25.

Further cancellations could occur if conditions worsen, officials said.

East Coast Railways in Odisha has already cancelled 198 trains passing through and originating from the state.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from October 23 to 25, with wind speeds likely to reach 60 kmph along the Odisha-West Bengal coastline, increasing to 120 kmph during landfall.

The Indian Coast Guard is on high alert, mobilising vessels and aircraft to respond to any emergencies over the Bay of Bengal.

"We have positioned our assets to be ready for immediate response," an official from the Coast Guard said.

The IMD has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for coastal areas, including districts in south Bengal such as North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly.

Tourists in coastal areas such as Digha, Shankarpur, and Tajpur in Bengal have been advised to stay indoors and avoid entering the sea as a safety measure.