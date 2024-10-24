Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Salman Khan threat message: Cops arrest vegetable seller from Jamshedpur

A threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from the actor was received on the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp helpline last week

Salman Khan
Salman Khan (Photo: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 7:21 AM IST
Mumbai Police investigating the Salman Khan threat message case have arrested a man from Jamshedpur, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin (24), a Jamshedpur-based vegetable seller.

A threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from the actor was received on the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp helpline last week, prompting the police to register a case and launch an investigation.   

Police tracked down the number to Jharkhand and teams were dispatched to nab the accused, an official said, adding that another team visited Guwahati.

Even as the police widened the dragnet to trace the sender of the message, the Mumbai traffic police received an "apology" from the same mobile phone number, officials had said on Tuesday.  On October 18, the sender had threatened that Khan’s “condition will be worse than Baba Siddique” if he did not fulfil the demand. The incident took place a week after former Maharashtra Minister Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai on October 12. Sidduque was targeted outside his son Zeeshan’s office by three assailants and was rushed to a hospital. However, the 66-year-old politician succumbed to the bullet injuries.

Notably, Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Suspected members of the gang had opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April this year.

A few months back, the Navi Mumbai police uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan, leading to security enhancement for the actor.   

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 7:21 AM IST

