Cyclone Fenegal: Schools, colleges closed in 4 TN districts due to rainfall

All schools and colleges will remain closed in four districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall from Cyclone Fengal.

"All schools in the Nilgiris district will be closed on December 3, 2024, in view of heavy rainfall," announced District Magistrate Lakshmi Bhavya on Tuesday.

As the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rains due to the cyclonic storm, Fengal, schools and colleges in Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry districts will also remain closed on Tuesday.

In other districts, such as Ranipet, Salem, and Tiruvannamalai, only schools will remain shut.

In Kallakurichi, schools under Thirukovilur Town, and in Krishnagiri, schools under Pechampalli, Uthangarai Taluk will also remain closed due to the rains.

Earlier on Monday, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited Cyclone Fengal-affected areas of Dharmapuri district of the state.

He also inspected the restoration work of the land bridge at the foot of Vathalmalai in the district.

Chief Minister MK Stalin criticised the Central government for not allowing MPs to discuss the cyclone's impact in Parliament.

"In Parliament, MPs were not allowed to speak about Cyclone Fengal. As part of our responsibility, we are assessing the damages and will send a report. That is our duty and responsibility. It is also their responsibility to respond, but they are refusing to do so. Despite this, we are doing our best," CM Stalin told reporters in Chennai.

He also criticised the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, saying that while the AIADMK leader continues to make accusations, the public is aware of how good the schemes of the state government are.

The CM lauded the district officers and relief teams for their work amid flooding and heavy rains triggered by the cyclone.

"Deputy chief minister, ministers, public representatives, coordinating officers, district collectors, and rescue and relief team are working with dedication. I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure normalcy is restored. I have advised officials to complete all ground-level work promptly," he said.

He assured that people affected by the cyclone would receive adequate compensation for losses, including damages to livestock, homes, or loss of life.

Detailing relief efforts, the CM said that 18 rescue teams, comprising 493 members, are actively conducting operations across various districts.

In Villupuram district, 407 personnel from seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and eight State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams -- 15 teams in total -- are working on relief efforts.

In Cuddalore, 56 personnel from NDRF and SDRF are engaged in operations, while in Tiruvannamalai, a 30-member team is handling rescue work."Rescue operations are going at the site of the Tiruvannamalai landslide. IIT engineers have been called to assist at the affected location," the CM said.

Speaking about relief camps set up in affected areas, CM Stalin said that over 7,000 people are currently staying in 147 camps.

He stated, "A total of 147 relief camps are operational, accommodating 7,776 people. All necessary arrangements, including water, food, and medical supplies, have been made for them.