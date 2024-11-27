Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rain, flooding, & strong winds

Tamil Nadu remains on high alert as the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal intensifies into Cyclone Fengal, expected to impact the Tamil Nadu coast by November 27. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for heavy rainfall, flooding, and severe weather across several districts, prompting intensified disaster preparedness and mitigation measures.

Cyclone Fengal’s path and impact

The IMD reports that the depression is moving northwards at 10 kmph and, as of November 27, was located approximately 470 km southeast of Nagapattinam and 670 km south-southeast of Chennai. It is forecasted to intensify into a cyclonic storm, bringing torrential rain and strong winds. The cyclone’s trajectory is expected to skirt Sri Lanka and impact coastal regions of Tamil Nadu significantly.

Key districts, including Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur, are likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall. Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, and Pudukkottai districts are predicted to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Chennai to shut down power for two days amid heavy rainfall, cyclone threat Localised flooding, waterlogging, and damage to crops and infrastructure are anticipated.

Heavy rains batter Tamil Nadu’s Cauvery delta

Ahead of the cyclone’s intensification, the Cauvery delta region has already been lashed by relentless rainfall, resulting in severe agricultural losses. Over 2,000 acres of standing paddy crops in areas such as Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Muthupettai, and Mayiladuthurai have been submerged, with farmers expressing concerns about further damage.

The ongoing downpour has disrupted transportation and daily activities in affected areas. Authorities are working to relocate residents in vulnerable zones to safer locations as needed.

Schools and colleges closed in several districts

In light of the severe weather, authorities have declared November 27 a holiday for schools and colleges in districts such as Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai. In Chennai, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, and Kancheepuram, only schools will remain closed.

The closures are part of precautionary measures to minimise risks to residents and students. Emergency services are on high alert, and disaster response teams have been mobilised across the state.

Why is it named Cyclone Fengal?

Cyclone Fengal’s name was contributed by Saudi Arabia as part of the World Meteorological Organization’s (WMO) naming conventions for cyclones in the North Indian Ocean. The naming system, initiated in 2000, improves public awareness and facilitates efficient communication during emergencies.

Names are provided in advance by member countries, including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Saudi Arabia. Once used, a name is retired and replaced to avoid confusion.

‘Fengal’ is derived from Arabic and follows a convention of using culturally relevant and easily recognisable names.

IMD issues intense rainfall and wind alerts

The IMD has issued several advisories, warning of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potential storm surges along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea due to high waves and turbulent conditions.

• Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai.

• Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecasted for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Pudukkottai.

• Wind speeds are likely to reach 60-70 kmph, with gusts up to 80 kmph, especially in coastal areas.

Authorities have also warned of potential landslides in hilly regions and power outages due to falling trees and poles. Efforts are underway to clear stormwater drains and ensure relief supplies are in place.

Farmers and authorities brace for Cyclone Fengal

Farmers in the Cauvery delta are already grappling with submerged paddy fields and significant losses due to unseasonal rainfall. Cyclone Fengal’s intensification has raised fears of further agricultural devastation.

State and district administrations are coordinating with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to ensure readiness. Relief camps are being set up in vulnerable areas, and residents in low-lying regions are being pre-emptively evacuated.

Coastal communities on alert

Coastal communities are on high alert, with awareness campaigns underway to educate residents about safety measures. Fishing operations have been halted, and boats have been secured to prevent damage.

The IMD has stressed the importance of timely action to mitigate the cyclone’s impact. Emergency hotlines have been activated, and local authorities are urging citizens to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

Preparedness and precautionary measures

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed district collectors to remain on high alert and ensure flood mitigation efforts are in place. Relief materials, including food and medical supplies, have been dispatched to affected areas. The state government is also working with the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force for potential rescue and relief operations.