Home / India News / Cyclone 'Michaung' may bring light to moderate rain in south Bengal: Met

Cyclone 'Michaung' may bring light to moderate rain in south Bengal: Met

The system, which is moving in a northwestward direction in the southwest Bay of Bengal, is under constant surveillance, it said

Photo: ANI Twitter
Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 6:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Southern districts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, are likely to receive light to moderate rain in the next two days as an effect of cyclonic storm 'Michaung' forming over the Bay of Bengal, the Met department said on Sunday.

The system, which is moving in a northwestward direction in the southwest Bay of Bengal, is under constant surveillance, it said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On reaching north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts, the system is likely to recurve and move in a northward direction and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast on December 5 as a severe cyclonic storm, the Met said.

The weather system will bring in its wake light rain in south Bengal districts of Purba and Paschim Medinipore, Jhargram, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly on December 6 and 7, it added.

Also Read

Cyclone Michaung: East Coast Railway cancels 54 trains as precaution

Cyclone Biparjoy brings heavy rain in parts of Rajasthan, details inside

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Cyclone Michaung to make landfall on Dec 5 in Andhra; heavy rain forecast

PM speaks to Andhra CM, takes stock of preparations for approaching cyclone

Rajasthan election results: CM Ashok Gehlot concedes defeat to BJP

Improve security, parking, and limit noise: Noida police to wedding venues

Bengal not adhering to MoU signed on NHM implementation: Health ministry

India Inc to make workplace more inclusive for persons with disabilities

MPs who win Assembly polls have to quit one seat in 14 days, says expert

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Andhra PradeshCycloneWest BengalrainsIMD

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story