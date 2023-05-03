Home / India News / Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Mocha may also reach the Bengal coast if it follows all of the recent cyclone paths in the region

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 1:47 PM IST
Cyclone Mocha, the first cyclone of the year, is likely to form this week over the southeast Bay of Bengal because a low-pressure area is forming there. The IMD predicts that a cyclonic circulation will likely emerge around May 6. However, the cyclone's formation has not yet been confirmed. 
Around May 6, 2023, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal. IMD stated on Tuesday that "under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the subsequent 48 hours (May 7 and 8)."

Recently most cyclones that were created in the region, remembering Amphan in 2020, Asani in 2021 and Yaas in 2022, made landfall in month of May. 



Cyclone Mocha 2023: Predictions 

The cyclonic storm is likely to pass over the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday next week, according to reports. After that, it is expected that it will gradually move north, closer to the Indian coastline. According to the IMD-Global Forecast System (GFS), a low-pressure region which is shaping over the southeast area of the Bay of Bengal will escalate into a cyclonic storm on May 9 close to the Andaman Islands.
The storm is expected to move toward the east-central Bay of Bengal until May 11, according to the IMD. According to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecast (ECMWF), a cyclonic storm will occur on May 11 and a low-pressure area will likely form in the south Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal. 



Cyclone Mocha 2023: Odisha details 
Considering the possible cyclone 'Mocha', Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik led a high-level meeting to audit preparedness on Tuesday, says a report. Due to the difficulty of accurately determining the path along which summer cyclones form, the CM urged the administration to be ready to handle any situation. 


He said that the NDRF, ODRAF, and Fire Services personnel should also be prepared, and he instructed the officials and departments to remain prepared.

First Published: May 03 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

